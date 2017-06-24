Robbery watch

/ Front page / News

AGGRAVATED robbery cases are being handled seriously by the Fiji Police Force, says chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu.

ACP Tudravu said police officers were working round- the-clock to arrest those involved in home invasions.

"Our divisional police commanders are taking these cases seriously," he said.

Police said a 43-year-old man was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Namadi Heights. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery

Investigations carried out by police officers led to the arrest of two men aged 43 and 32 years on Monday.

The 32-year-old suspect was questioned and released while the 43-year-old was charged.

He has been remanded in custody and the case has been transferred to the High Court.