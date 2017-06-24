Fiji Time: 10:00 AM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth awards night

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to continue holding a National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards on an annual basis after its inaugural event this year.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the awards recognised youths who pursued their entrepreneurial dreams and became successful.

"The ministry wishes to reward their achievements and hopefully help them progress to the next level," he said. "The awards night is to celebrate their successes and reward those who have achieved their dreams and hopefully through their stories, to inspire more young Fijians to pursue entrepreneurship."

Mr Tuitubou highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between business houses.

"I would like to thank our panel of judges from organisations including FDB, RBF, Investment Fiji, NCSMED and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism. They all promote entrepreneurship and we look forward to working with you as we continue to develop these awards," he said.

There were three winners in the main category who received $10,000 each.

One of the main awardees was the owner of Lautoka-based Neha's Tailoring, Nirupa Verma, who said she was grateful to the ministry for recognising her efforts towards her business.

"This award will definitely help buy more machines to boost my production and possibly employ more women," she said.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation vice president Eseta Nadakuitavuki said the event recognised the youths of the nation. Ms Nadakuitavuki said the event acknowledged the youths' contributions and achievement in stepping into a career that required character, ingenuity, integrity and a daring attitude.

"On behalf of FCEF and its Young Entrepreneurs Council, I stand here today and congratulate you winners of the first National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School chaos
  2. Seasonal workers on the run
  3. 'No one is going to move us'
  4. Commission probes sugar concerns
  5. Minister challenges youths
  6. Ministry pushes market access
  7. Gravel extraction concern
  8. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  9. Minister launches SOS campaign
  10. Judges pick top 20 competitors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)