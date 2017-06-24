Youth awards night

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, third from left, pictured with award recipients and guests during the Ministry of Youth and Sports' inaugural National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards night. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to continue holding a National Youth Entrepreneurs Awards on an annual basis after its inaugural event this year.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the awards recognised youths who pursued their entrepreneurial dreams and became successful.

"The ministry wishes to reward their achievements and hopefully help them progress to the next level," he said. "The awards night is to celebrate their successes and reward those who have achieved their dreams and hopefully through their stories, to inspire more young Fijians to pursue entrepreneurship."

Mr Tuitubou highlighted the need for stronger partnerships between business houses.

"I would like to thank our panel of judges from organisations including FDB, RBF, Investment Fiji, NCSMED and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism. They all promote entrepreneurship and we look forward to working with you as we continue to develop these awards," he said.

There were three winners in the main category who received $10,000 each.

One of the main awardees was the owner of Lautoka-based Neha's Tailoring, Nirupa Verma, who said she was grateful to the ministry for recognising her efforts towards her business.

"This award will definitely help buy more machines to boost my production and possibly employ more women," she said.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation vice president Eseta Nadakuitavuki said the event recognised the youths of the nation. Ms Nadakuitavuki said the event acknowledged the youths' contributions and achievement in stepping into a career that required character, ingenuity, integrity and a daring attitude.

"On behalf of FCEF and its Young Entrepreneurs Council, I stand here today and congratulate you winners of the first National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards," she said.