Plan early, says CEO

Aqela Susu
Saturday, June 24, 2017

FIJI's future generations will be at a disadvantage if the Water Authority of Fiji fails to plan for the events of climate change, says its chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Mr Ravai made the comments while speaking at the second phase of the "Climate Change Adaptation Risk" workshop in Suva on Wednesday.

"The impact of climate change on South Pacific Islands is well documented. Climate change is no longer a matter of 'if it happens' but rather 'when it happens'," he said.

"As an essential service provider, a water and wastewater utility, it is critical to plan for these events early, to avoid service disruptions to our customers.

"Failure to do so would place Fiji's future generations at a disadvantage in terms of being provided with 24/7 water and wastewater services."

Mr Ravai also said the formulation of a climate change adaptation risk register had been invaluable as climate change impacted not only water utilities but also the roads, bridges and electricity supply.

"The learning from the three large water utilities in the Pacific (Water Authority of Fiji, Water PNG and the Samoa Water Authority) would be replicated to other water utilities in the region.

"Previously, we just used economic factors and customer demands to justify projects. We now want to put in place 'Climate Change Adaptation' as a criteria. We need tools and data to develop this," he said.

The week-long training, which was sponsored by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), also involved discussions on how public utilities could work together effectively on future developments or in times of crisis.

The third phase of the workshop will take place later this year.








