Cefkin: Announcement beginning of the process

WHILE the US has withdrawn its commitment from the Paris Agreement, US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin says there is an internal US review taking place to elaborate its administration's climate policy.

Ms Cefkin said while she could not make any commitments as to how the US posture would evolve, she however could say that US President Donald Trump's proverbial of the "elephant in the room" announcement was the beginning of the process and not the end.

"The president is sincere in his desire to work with Fiji as COP president and with other partners to find ways in which the US can remain engaged in the critical climate change discussions, consistent with US economic and energy security requirements," she said.

"I can also tell you that the US is determined to continue to be a leader on the environment and in prompting advanced technology."

Ms Cefkin said the US was proud of its record in reducing US greenhouse gases by 11.5 per cent since 2005 and expects the trend to continue.

She said its co-operative efforts on environmental issues continued.

"We recently opened a new office for the USAID Ready projects in Suva that will help Pacific Island countries boost resilience in the face of the changing environment.

"Our US-Pacific partnerships are forged in a history of shared sacrifices," Ms Cefkin said.