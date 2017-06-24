Bula winners in blue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Week one winners ... Staff members of Packleader Pacific in their blue Bula Friday Wear. he prizemoney increases to $200 next week. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Fiji Times Bula Friday competition is similar to the competitions we've had in the past.

Readers are invited to send in their pictures in their Bula wear.

Competition runs for 10 weeks and we're giving away a total of $5500.

Each week, the prizemoney increases by a $100.

On the last and final week, the lucky office walks away with $1000. The last week of competition coincides with the crowning Saturday of the Hibiscus Festival.

This week's winners are the team at Packleader Pacific at Laucala Beach Estate.

Prizemoney goes up to $200 next week.

Email your pictures to bulafriday@fijitimes.com.fj