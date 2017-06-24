Fiji Time: 10:00 AM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bula winners in blue

Annie Robinson
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE Fiji Times Bula Friday competition is similar to the competitions we've had in the past.

Readers are invited to send in their pictures in their Bula wear.

Competition runs for 10 weeks and we're giving away a total of $5500.

Each week, the prizemoney increases by a $100.

On the last and final week, the lucky office walks away with $1000. The last week of competition coincides with the crowning Saturday of the Hibiscus Festival.

This week's winners are the team at Packleader Pacific at Laucala Beach Estate.

Prizemoney goes up to $200 next week.

Email your pictures to bulafriday@fijitimes.com.fj








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School chaos
  2. Seasonal workers on the run
  3. 'No one is going to move us'
  4. Commission probes sugar concerns
  5. Minister challenges youths
  6. Ministry pushes market access
  7. Gravel extraction concern
  8. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  9. Minister launches SOS campaign
  10. Judges pick top 20 competitors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)