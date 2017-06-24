World Music Day gig

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 3 Little Pigs performs at the O'Reilly's Bar on Thursday night. Picture: SUPPLIED

FOR this year's World Music Day celebrations, the Alliance Francaise of Suva organised concerts to bring together French and Fijian artistes while also allowing free music access to everyone.

Alliance FranÃ§aise hosted a free concert featuring a music band from New Caledonia called the The 3 Little Pigs at the O'Reilly's Bar on Thursday night.

Events and cultural co-ordinator at Alliance FranÃ§aise of Suva, Guillaume Ripaud, said their goal was to bring together Fijian and French artistes and celebrate the diversity that music could offer.

"Every year, for this event, we invite a music band from New Caledonia and The 3 Little Pigs — Les 3 Petits Cochons in the French language, is a very famous rock music band based in Noumea," he said.

"We notably decided to invite this band this year as rock music is not so present in Fiji, and we know that the public here in Suva is fond of good music and curious as this genre of music is not so widespread in Fiji and this was hence a good occasion to discover it."

Celebrations for World Music Day also took place at the Fiji Museum yesterday featuring a variety of artistes from around the country.

The event featured some of the best Fijian artistes and awards winners from the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) awards night as well as some schools from Suva.

Mr Ripaud said they believed that everyone was a performer and with the events, they were able to witness what Fijian and New Caledonian artistes could showcase to the public.

"As previously mentioned, the event is free, which remains quite unusual for such an interesting artistes line-up," he said.

The Alliance FranÃ§aise of Suva, the French Embassy in Fiji, with strong support from the Government of New Caledonia have been running this event for 17 years in Suva.