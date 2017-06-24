Light 'a blessing from God'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Losevati Lalagi, Bibiana Lalaoviti and Maria Vakacamena at Karoko Village. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

WITH a smile, 84-year-old Bibiana Lalaoviti described the installation of solar systems that was commissioned at Karoko Village in Cakaudrove as a blessing from God.

"Sa qai yaco dina mai a rarama i Aro' o (light has finally arrived in Karoko)," she said.

The widow from Koroivonu could not contain her happiness and said the commissioning of the system on Thursday marked the end of relying on benzene and kerosene lights.

Ms Lalaoviti said she counted herself blessed to witness the commissioning by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

"I only wish my late husband and our dear friends were still alive to witness this one that we have waited for a long time now," she said.

Ms Lalaoviti's daughter Maria Vakacamena, a former Australian resident, said she was blessed to experience the commissioning of the new solar system.

Ms Vakacamena said people would now recognise Karoko as a residential area, especially at night as there would be light.

She said the lights signified the beginning of an era of enlightenment for her people.

Karoko Village headman Tevita Senico confirmed that 16 homes would benefit from the project.