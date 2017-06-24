Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Villagers apologise

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE people of Nakobo Village in Cakaudrove traditionally apologised to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Thursday for rebelling against his Government.

While presenting a tabua (whales tooth) to Mr Bainimarama during a traditional ceremony, village elder Taniela Caucau told Mr Bainimarama that the people of Nakobo had always held no respect for the Government.

Mr Caucau told Mr Bainimarama that meeting him personally on Thursday evening changed the people's views about the Government.

He said the Government brought hope to the people that their aspirations would be answered someday.

He said the people of Nakobo would now open their doors to Government and accept its plans to spread development to villages in remote areas.

Mr Caucau thanked Mr Bainimarama for visiting their village on Thursday, adding the talanoa session that was held in the village would enlighten and answer a lot of concerns raised by people.

Meanwhile, Mr Bainimarama was at the village on Thursday to hand over a fibre- glass boat complete with boat engines.

The boat is intended to assist police monitor their fishing grounds which has been sanctioned for marine protection purposes.








