PM gives assurance on honey boxes

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 24, 2017

VILLAGERS of Nakobo and Cakaudrove-i-Vanua have been reassured that they should receive their honey boxes soon.

Responding to queries from villagers who were promised their boxes early this year, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told people to call his office if they did not receive their boxes.

Speaking during a talanoa session chaired by Mr Bainimarama in the village, Viliame Kabolo said villagers had attended a beekeeping workshop organised by the Agriculture Ministry for which they received certificates and were promised the boxes.

Mr Kabolo said they were still waiting for the boxes.

Villagers had also raised with Mr Bainimarama the need for mobile network coverage in their area.

Mr Kabolo said people had to run to hills or elevated places to make calls because of poor mobile coverage.

He said villagers found it hard to keep in touch with families around the country and overseas.

Responding to these concerns, Mr Bainimarama told villagers that Vodafone Fiji Ltd would soon build a new tower in Saqani.

He asked the people of Cakaudrove-i-Vanua to be patient, adding they would get network coverage soon.

During the talanoa session villagers were also assured that they would get a sports ground which elders say would boost the lives of youths.

Mr Kabolo told Mr Bainimarama that having a sports ground built in Loa with a few stands would keep youths occupied with sports and distract them from committing crimes.








