Manslaughter accused in court

A WOMAN who died after a man allegedly pushed her off the second storey of a three storey building in Nabua last year, suffered massive injuries to her brain, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday. Josefa Vakanawakoro is charged with one count of manslaughter for the alleged offence.

He appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

The alleged offence took place on October 2 last year.

State lawyer Dipshika Kumar said the alleged incident happened during a family gathering at a three-storey building in Nabua, Suva.

Ms Kumar said the accused allegedly engaged in a conduct by punching the victim, causing her to fall.

She said the victim fell from the second floor and hit her head on concrete.

She said according to her post mortem report, the victim died of massive swelling in the brain due to traumatic head injuries.

Ms Kumar confirmed the report also showed there were extensive blood clots found in the victim's brain.

The prosecution also indicated in court yesterday they would be relying on the direct evidence of eye witnesses.

Bail has been extended for the accused.

He will reappear in court on August 15.