$30k expected from Bushell's tea fundraiser

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Motibhai Group director Rajesh Patel, group executive Jinesh Patel, Miss Dove Alisi Vucago, cancer survivor Nanise Marama, marketing manager Abraham Gomes and Fiji Cancer Society chairman Phillip Low during the launch of the Fiji Biggest Morn

THIS year's Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea (BFBMT) campaign is expected to collect more than $30,000.

The Motibhai Group-organised campaign which started in May this year is the biggest fundraising activity for the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) since 2006 and is gaining momentum every year.

Motibhai Group marketing and business development manager, Abraham Gomes said the campaign over the years had become a popular and annual event that helped to raise funds to allow the society to carry out awareness programs and also help cancer patients in the country.

"We all know lots of people are diagnosed with different types of cancer and we hope this little contribution from everyone and support from the FCS will be a big reward to a patient's life," he said.

Society president Philip Low said the society was thankful to the Motibhai Group for the initiative which allowed them to expand their reach and take community and screening programs further.

Mr Low said the campaign last year raised $61,000 with a marked increase of participation, with over 70 corporate, private and community organisations taking part.

"The funds collected last year, we have put them in patient care, palliative comfort, medication for economically challenged patients and importantly transportation for treatment," he said.

Five cents from every packet of Bushells tea sold by Motibhai Group between May and September will go towards the FCS.