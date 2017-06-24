Fiji Time: 10:00 AM on Saturday 24 June

2 days to fate

Aqela Susu
Saturday, June 24, 2017

JEZREEL Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto, will know his fate on Monday.

Suva High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment on allegations of rape and indecent assault against Mr Cokanauto.

This was after three assessors returned with mixed opinions after their deliberations yesterday.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, was on trial before Justice Temo.

The first assessor found the accused guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and not guilty of one count of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault.

The second assessor found Mr Cokanauto guilty of all 10 counts, while the third assessor found the accused not guilty to all counts.

The alleged offences happened between 2005 and 2012 in Taveuni and Nasinu and were allegedly committed on four complainants.

After the summing up, Justice Temo also assured the assessors that the protection of the court was with them indefinitely.

He told them if anyone threatened or hassled them regarding their opinions on the case, they should report it to him, so he could bring down the full brunt of the law on them.

Bail has been extended for Mr Cokanauto.








