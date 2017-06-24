$93m aviation academy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stresses a point at the Fiji Airways press conference yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A $US45 million (F$93m) world-class aviation training academy will be set up in the country, enabling pilots from Fiji Airways and the region to train at the Nadi International Airport.

This announcement was made by Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer, Andre Viljoen while signing a letter of intent (LOI) with Canadian simulator manufacturer, CAE Inc, to confirm the acquisition of a CAE Boeing 737 MAX aircraft full simulator for the proposed academy.

Mr Viljoen said the academy would have two full flight simulators installed during phase one of the project.

"Today's signing for a B737 MAX full flight simulator with CAE shows that we are progressing well with our plans," he said.

He said the next step of the project would be the selection of a full simulator for widebody aircraft, followed by the development in phase 2 of an "abinitio" cadet pilot training school with state-of-the-art fixed training devices.

"Not only will Fiji Airways benefit from improved operational efficiencies and cost reduction, it will also accelerate the development of command-quality captains in line with our standards and requirements," Mr Viljoen said.

"In the long run, the academy will reduce the need for as many expatriate pilots and bring earnings to the country from selling simulator time," Mr Viljoen said.

Attorney-General, Minister for Economy and Minister Responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said once the whole project was completed, Fiji would have the first such academy in the Pacific Islands adding new economic opportunities and consolidating Fiji's hub status.

Both simulators, which will cost $US30 million ($F62m) for phase one, are planned to be installed by late 2018.