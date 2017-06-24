Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

WHO to send germ sample

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE World Health Organization (WHO) says a germ sample will be sent overseas to provide further details on the type of bacteria outbreak that occurred at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) three weeks ago.

WHO representative to the South Pacific Dr Corinne Capuano said the organisation was also bringing in health experts to assess the situation.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services said it was an acinetobacter baumanii, a drug resistant bacterium outbreak that led to the death of four babies at CWMH.

Ministry permanent secretary Philip Davies said there was no evidence that the babies were killed by infection from the bacterium.

Dr Capuano said: "The laboratory will confirm the name of the bacteria but will also look into more detail on what kind of bacteria it is so we have a better understanding of the germ.

"The germ that was found in the sample as stated by the permanent secretary is a germ that is found in hospitals or health facilities, and even in well developed countries these germs are found so these germs can be found quite often in hospitals

"But it can be found often in hospitals.

"It is difficult to control."

Dr Capuano said the organisation had made a list of infection control and preventive measures to the ministry.

"It goes from avoiding overcrowding to limiting the number of staff that is taking care of the patients and also for staff to use protective equipment and so it's a whole list of things but that needs to be reviewed and strengthened if needed."








