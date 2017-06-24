Fiji Time: 10:00 AM on Saturday 24 June

Grandmother recounts dead toddler's final day

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 24, 2017

TORIKA Baleimali Savou's hopes of seeing her grandson grow into a man will never be realised after his tragic passing just outside their Chameli St home in Lautoka yesterday.

The 54-year-old said she was shocked when she heard of her one-year-old grandson, Maika Baleilautoka's death.

Maika was the victim of an accident.

He was allegedly hit by a neighbour's car that had reversed into the family's compound. The toddler was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he passed away later in the evening.

"No one was aware that he had gone outside," Mrs Savou said.

"It wasn't until my niece went out to unpeg the clothes from the line that she saw him sprawled beside the car.

"He was home with his mother and my niece."

Mrs Savou said they were saddened to have lost Maika so soon.

"It's difficult for us to come to terms with his passing. He was dearly loved. He was a beautiful child and everyone who met him instantly wanted to carry him. We were just recently celebrating the fact that he started to walk.

"He was finally gaining weight again after being ill and we were looking forward to receiving good news next week when he was due for his clinic," she said.

The family plans to hold a funeral service for the toddler next week on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to find the cause of death.








