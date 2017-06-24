CEO: Stop feeding homeless

/ Front page / News

PLEASE stop feeding the homeless people on our streets.

This was the plea from Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra.

"I know a lot of people mean well when they come out and feed the homeless but this act of charity is actually contributing to the increase in homeless people who are taking shelter in our streets and parks," he said.

"We have quite a number of capable people and young people who are taking advantage of the generosity of church groups, families and individuals who spend a lot time and money to feed the homeless.

"There are genuine cases of homeless people and then there are those who choose to live on the streets because they don't have to take any responsibility and there is free food available."

The leader of a Lautoka youth group that conducts regular feeding programs on the streets, said while he acknowledged Mr Nakauvadra's views, there was a need to look at the homeless issue in a broader context.

"You can't paint all the homeless with the same brush and you also can't say that feeding them is contributing to homelessness," said PYGMIES (Providing Young Generation Movement In every Situation) youth leader Josateki Labalaba. The number of homeless is increasing and it's not because we are providing free food, it is because they have been chased from home by their own family members.

"It's no use chasing them from the park or from the streets because it will not help them, they will just move somewhere else.

"What we should be doing is setting up a shelter where we can find out why they ended up on the streets and then look at ways to help them find work.

"From my experience, they want to work and some of them are employed as security guards or do cleaning in the market. They just don't have anywhere to stay and they can't afford to rent a place because of how much they earn."