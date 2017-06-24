Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Commission probes sugar concerns

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE Fiji Commerce Commission is conducting investigative research into the sugar industry to determine if there is a need for regulation within the sector, says the commission's chief executive officer Joel Abraham.

Mr Abraham said the investigations were being done because of the vulnerability of canegrowers and their susceptibility to exploitation.

He made the comment in response to concerns raised by the Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association.

"The commission, through its market monitoring mechanisms, has noted suggestive indicators of anti-competitive concerns in the sugar industry including, but not limited to, mechanical harvesters," he said.

"These suggestive indicators required a further study and the commission team is currently undertaking investigative research in the sugar sector."

When asked if the commission was looking into the hire rates of mechanical harvesters specifically, Mr Abraham said it was one of the areas being investigated.

"The concerns include, but are not limited, to rates charged at different stages in the industry."

Mr Abraham said the outcome of the survey would determine if regulation was needed.

"The study the commission is undertaking requires consultations and the questions are part of a survey to gather data from the field to enable the commission to assess the practices in the sugar industry and ascertain whether the current market practice requires regulatory intervention.

"This is to ensure that before the commission makes any decision, various participants in the sugar industry are consulted.

"The commission is in its final stages of this investigative research and may consider regulatory intervention should the same be required.

"However, the commission has not yet formed any opinion pertaining to regulatory intervention.

"The Fijian Commerce Commission exists to ensure that there is fairness and that service providers operate ethically, considering that majority farmers are in a vulnerable position and susceptible to exploitation," said Mr Abraham.

Rarawai Penang Cane Growers Association president Kalyan Prasad said the commission had no business asking its members about the hire of mechanical harvesters.

"We are like an NGO, we are not a profit-making organisation," he said.








