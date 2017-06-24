Police, council warn against sleeping in the park

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police and a Lautoka City Council ranger speak to the homeless at Shirley Park, Lautoka, on Thursday.

THE police and the Lautoka City Council have warned homeless people against polluting Shirley Park with their personal belongings and using the grounds as a sleeping area.

On Wednesday morning, two police officers and a council park ranger, addressed about a dozen men and women who lay huddled on cardboards in a section of the park.

Each had garbage bags filled with their belongings by their side, and washed clothes were spread out on the grounds to dry.

"You all come from villages and homes and have families, Shirley Park is not your home," the policemen told the group.

"If you have problems, then we and the Social Welfare Department are here to hear what your problems are and see how we can assist you."

The police officers said they were concerned with the increasing number of people sleeping on the streets and in the park.

They asked women, who had children to think of ways to reconnect with their families.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said park rangers were working with the Fiji Police Force and Social Welfare Department to address the increase in homeless population in the Sugar City.

Mr Nakauvadra said that while the council was concerned about the circumstances that led to people taking to the streets, there were also health and safety concerns for all citizens of Lautoka.

"We are helping the Social Welfare Department and police to profile them," he said.

"We need to know who these people are, where they are from, what skills they may have and what led to them living on our streets.

"As a council we have an obligation to provide parks and facilities for all citizens and what has happened is these people are using the park to wash and hang clothes and this is an eyesore for our city.

"We have also noted that some of them bathe openly and this is a decency issue for all citizens and especially young children."