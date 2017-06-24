Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Gravel extraction concern

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 24, 2017

LANDOWNERS in Macuata Province have raised their concern on the failure of authorities in monitoring gravel extraction in their rivers.

Villagers of Satulaki and Suweni in the Nakorotari area have voiced their grave concerns about the unmonitored gravel extraction procedures being carried out in the river, which they claim is affecting water levels drastically.

Suweni district representative Poasa Vocea said there were more than six companies extracting gravel along the river.

Mr Vocea said extraction had nearly reached the river's source, draining the once lively river which was a source of livelihood for people in the area.

He said water levels had dropped really low with fish, prawns and other organisms vanishing at an alarming rate.

Mr Vocea said Government should ban gravel extraction because gravel held water like a cup, adding thatextracting them was like breaking a glass to extract its content.

Speaking during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this week, another villager, Ropate Rakuro, said areas where there used to be deep pools teeming with bio-diversity had been totally lost.

Mr Rakuro said the sad fact was that extraction works continued without being monitored.

Responding to these concerns, Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry's permanent secretary Malakai Finau admitted there was not enough done to monitor gravel extraction.

Mr Finau said monitoring was part of the department's facilitation and regulatory work on mining and extraction because these were State resources.

"We have set up an environment division to monitor these works, including mining and extraction of sand and gravel," Mr Finau said.








