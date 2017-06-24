Minister challenges youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou discusses an issue with his team at Naleba, Macuata, yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

YOUTH and Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou has challenged youths to rise above their situation and make a difference in communities.

At yesterday's graduation ceremony of 17 youths from the Naleba Youth Centre, Mr Tuitubou encouraged the graduates to make good use of their certificates.

The graduates, who have ended four months training and now have Level 1 Certificate in Agriculture, are from Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata provinces.

Mr Tuitubou told the youths not to waste their certificates.

"Most of us, when we return home, we throw our certificates away in one corner and do other things," he said.

"We don't want you to do that because this training will help you make a difference in life.

"It will benefit you, if you make use of it and it will bring good changes to you and your family."

Mr Tuitubou reminded the youths to make use of the land in their villages.

"It is your responsibility as well to help your parents so support them when you return home.

"Plant the land you have at home and put to practise what you have learnt from this four months training," he said.

Graduate Ledua Suguturaga described the training as a fruitful one.

"We learned a lot of things and we are glad that Government pays for all our school fees for this training program," he said.

"It is a good program because it helps youths like me who are unemployed but can still earn money from the land."