WHILE new couples in Vunisavisavi Village in Cakaudrove have begun constructing their homes in elevated areas, a group of people in the village say they will never move their homes.

The faction says they cannot leave their village site because of their traditional obligation as caretakers of the Tui Cakau's yavu (ancestry land).

Marica Kuita, 64, said the people who occupied Vunisavisavi Village were originally from Somosomo on Taveuni, designated by the Tui Cakau to look after their yavu.

Ms Kuita said they could not leave the village site because it had a lot of sentimental value for them.

"I am going to stay here for as long as I live because it is my traditional duty to do so. No one is going to move us out of this village and if the young people want to build their house at the new village site, they can do it," she said.

"The whole village is normally inundated with water during high tide and we have the sea level continue to move inland with every king tide, but there is nothing that we can do about it.

"Instead, we will continue to thank God for his mercy for giving us this piece of land that we have come to call our home resulting from a pact that our elders made with the then Tui Cakau."

Nakorovou member Mikaele Romanu said it was on the people if they wanted to move or not.

He said elders chose to stay back at the former village site because of its special sentiment to them.

The issue of relocation was discussed at a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Vunisavisavi Village where he had asked the villagers to move for their own safety.

Fiji Roads Authority representative at the session, Rupeni Oli, assured the PM they would begin work on drains to drain out water from the hillsides surrounding the village into the sea.