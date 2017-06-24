Water tanks bring relief to farmers

/ Front page / News

DAYS of losing canecutters because of no water supply would now be an old issue to deal with.

The Government has supplied water tanks to the 19 families of Yalava in Tabia, Labasa, who have had no proper water supply for the past 60 years.

Community spokesperson Jakir Hussein said cane farming production was affected in the area because labourers did not want to live there.

"We had no proper water supply in this area for a very long time and we were born and raised here and we don't remember having a good water supply. When we used to bring labourers, they won't stay for more than two weeks. Most of the time they will stay for only a week and then they run away because of no water," he said.

The gift of tanks to the families has eased financial hardships as well.

Mr Hussein said they used to hire vehicles and pay $50 for a return trip to fetch water from the source — about 15 minutes drive from Yalava.

"The situation was a costly one, difficult one and caused diseases because of intermittent water supply. We are just thankful to the Water Authority of Fiji and other government officials who have helped us."

Mr Hussein added they also experienced days when the wells would dry up.