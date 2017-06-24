FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

How about this for a stroke of luck that slipped away? Beachcomber received this from our regular contributor ...

This afternoon I got a call on my landline.

Person: Hello, is this Mr. (Contributor)?

Me: Yes.

Him: OK good. I am calling from (chain of hotels name) and your name has been nominated to us that's why I'm calling.

My heart races, because I had been nominated like some 25 years ago and enjoyed the services of another chain of hotels.

Him: Mr. (Contributor), do you still travel overseas or locally?

Me: Aaaaaaa. (Pause) No. (One tamani long aaaaaaa) What was the name of your chain of hotels again?

Him: He repeats the name. My heart does a flat line. We have three in Fiji and we also own (names of smaller hotels) and 135 hotels all over the world. Have you stayed in any of our hotels Mr. (Contributor)?

Me; Aaaaaaa No. (another tamani long aaaaaaa)

Him: Oh, if you do travel to Europe our hotel in Paris is five star and blah blah blah.

In my mind I'm saying 'bloody hell ... that hotel in Paris is $8000 a night for the cheapest room'.

Him: Mr. (Contributor) you still there?

I was about to sin and say I will be travelling to Amsterdam but I said, "No sir I do not travel any more, I just travel on horseback now in the hills of Nausori Highlands."

He does a very polite LOL LOL LOL and says "Thank you sir, have a nice day."

'Click!'

He will probably report me as a marijuana farmer in Mulox.