Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Saturday, June 24, 2017

How about this for a stroke of luck that slipped away? Beachcomber received this from our regular contributor ...

This afternoon I got a call on my landline.

Person: Hello, is this Mr. (Contributor)?

Me: Yes.

Him: OK good. I am calling from (chain of hotels name) and your name has been nominated to us that's why I'm calling.

My heart races, because I had been nominated like some 25 years ago and enjoyed the services of another chain of hotels.

Him: Mr. (Contributor), do you still travel overseas or locally?

Me: Aaaaaaa. (Pause) No. (One tamani long aaaaaaa) What was the name of your chain of hotels again?

Him: He repeats the name. My heart does a flat line. We have three in Fiji and we also own (names of smaller hotels) and 135 hotels all over the world. Have you stayed in any of our hotels Mr. (Contributor)?

Me; Aaaaaaa No. (another tamani long aaaaaaa)

Him: Oh, if you do travel to Europe our hotel in Paris is five star and blah blah blah.

In my mind I'm saying 'bloody hell ... that hotel in Paris is $8000 a night for the cheapest room'.

Him: Mr. (Contributor) you still there?

I was about to sin and say I will be travelling to Amsterdam but I said, "No sir I do not travel any more, I just travel on horseback now in the hills of Nausori Highlands."

He does a very polite LOL LOL LOL and says "Thank you sir, have a nice day."

'Click!'

He will probably report me as a marijuana farmer in Mulox.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School chaos
  2. Seasonal workers on the run
  3. 'No one is going to move us'
  4. Minister challenges youths
  5. Ministry pushes market access
  6. Commission probes sugar concerns
  7. Judges pick top 20 competitors
  8. NZ backs process
  9. Minister launches SOS campaign
  10. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)