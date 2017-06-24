Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judges pick top 20 competitors

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 24, 2017

MORE than 300 people attended the first round of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition on Thursday night at Village 6 in Suva.

After the conclusion of the first round, 20 contestants out of the 25 were selected by the judges for the second round.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said it was tough choice for judges to pick the contestants because every individual was talented.

"It was a tough choice to make, but for every competition there is only one winner and we need to move forward in order to complete the competition," he said.

Vakadewavosa said the organising committee was overwhelmed by the turnout of the crowd for the first round.

"It was the first night of the finals and it went according to plan. The support was tremendous and people had to wait and sit on the sides because the venue capacity was reached by the time the show started."

He said the contestants carried the show on the back of their performances and there was still room for improvement in the next round.

Vakadewavosa said the competition would get tougher as they would eliminate five contestants after every round until the final.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School chaos
  2. Seasonal workers on the run
  3. 'No one is going to move us'
  4. Commission probes sugar concerns
  5. Minister challenges youths
  6. Ministry pushes market access
  7. Gravel extraction concern
  8. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  9. Minister launches SOS campaign
  10. Judges pick top 20 competitors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)