Judges pick top 20 competitors

+ Enlarge this image Miriama Tuiwailevu sings her heart out during the Kaila! Star Search competition at the Village 6 Suva cinemas on Thurday night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MORE than 300 people attended the first round of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition on Thursday night at Village 6 in Suva.

After the conclusion of the first round, 20 contestants out of the 25 were selected by the judges for the second round.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said it was tough choice for judges to pick the contestants because every individual was talented.

"It was a tough choice to make, but for every competition there is only one winner and we need to move forward in order to complete the competition," he said.

Vakadewavosa said the organising committee was overwhelmed by the turnout of the crowd for the first round.

"It was the first night of the finals and it went according to plan. The support was tremendous and people had to wait and sit on the sides because the venue capacity was reached by the time the show started."

He said the contestants carried the show on the back of their performances and there was still room for improvement in the next round.

Vakadewavosa said the competition would get tougher as they would eliminate five contestants after every round until the final.