Seasonal workers on the run

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 24, 2017

A GROUP of Fijian seasonal workers who left earlier this year to work in New Zealand are on the run.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate confirmed this in an interview with this newspaper yesterday.

According to an earlier report in February, 42 seasonal workers from Fiji were deployed to NZ this year.

Mr Usamate had visited the team of workers and employers at Hawke's Bay Region, Taylor Corp and Bostock where the workers are based.

He said the ministry's stance on the issue of workers who abscond remained clear.

"We will leave this to the authorities there because we do not want to spend money on them, but we will make sure that the villages that chose them will not participate in the next four years," Mr Usamate said.

He could not confirm the number of workers who were on the run in New Zealand.

This group of workers was supposed to return to Fiji this month after completing six months of work.

This month the ministry announced that it suspended 19 districts in Fiji from participating in the seasonal work program in New Zealand.

Mr Usamate said it was important for districts to select the right type of people for seasonal work.

Meanwhile, 18 Fijian seasonal workers are still on the run in Australia since last year.

Late last month, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama pushed for an increase in the number of Fijians who enter New Zealand to work under the Recognised Seasonal Workers Program during talks held in Suva with New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee.








