Minister launches SOS campaign

THE basic underlying principle to leading a healthy life is to develop healthy habits, says Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

She made the comment while officially launching the 'Save our Soul from Salt, Oil and Sugar' campaign at Labasa College yesterday.

Ms Akbar told students that the ministry intended to begin the program with them because they could make a difference, adding that people in her age group were a lost cause.

"We can live long and this can only be achieved if we protect and control our intake of harmful chemicals like sugar in our body like salt, oil and sugar," she said.

"I believe you can become ambassadors of good health and it begins with you. The more campaigns we launch, people continue to be the same, but you have the future in your hands and you can change it."

Labasa Rotary Club executive Ami Kohli said it was a fact of life that everybody would die.

Mr Kohli said the launch of the campaign was about making wise choices now.

However, he said, it was up to individuals how they chose to live their life.