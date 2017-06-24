Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Minister launches SOS campaign

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE basic underlying principle to leading a healthy life is to develop healthy habits, says Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar.

She made the comment while officially launching the 'Save our Soul from Salt, Oil and Sugar' campaign at Labasa College yesterday.

Ms Akbar told students that the ministry intended to begin the program with them because they could make a difference, adding that people in her age group were a lost cause.

"We can live long and this can only be achieved if we protect and control our intake of harmful chemicals like sugar in our body like salt, oil and sugar," she said.

"I believe you can become ambassadors of good health and it begins with you. The more campaigns we launch, people continue to be the same, but you have the future in your hands and you can change it."

Labasa Rotary Club executive Ami Kohli said it was a fact of life that everybody would die.

Mr Kohli said the launch of the campaign was about making wise choices now.

However, he said, it was up to individuals how they chose to live their life.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. School chaos
  2. Seasonal workers on the run
  3. 'No one is going to move us'
  4. Minister challenges youths
  5. Ministry pushes market access
  6. Commission probes sugar concerns
  7. Judges pick top 20 competitors
  8. NZ backs process
  9. Minister launches SOS campaign
  10. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)