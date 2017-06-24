Fiji Time: 10:00 AM on Saturday 24 June

Ministry pushes market access

Mere Naleba
Saturday, June 24, 2017

FARMERS today, no matter where they are, have access to market opportunities given the presence of the Agriculture Marketing Authority, says Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau while closing the Agriculture Show in Nausori yesterday.

Mr Koroilavesau said the availability of other buyers who serviced local and export markets increased the visibility of farmers in the market.

"Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has programs under its budget that address production and supply side constraints and other critical areas along the value chain," he said. "To the farming communities, I encourage you to make use of these programs by visiting your locality officers and finding out how you can be assisted in a more cost effective and efficient manner."

He said Government allocated $3 million for assistance to farmers all over Fiji.








