School chaos

Felix Chaudhary And Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 24, 2017

POLICE officers were sent to a high school in Nadi recently after students allegedly scratched teachers' vehicles, splashed graffiti against the staff and threatened the safety of faculty members.

This newspaper received reports that students allegedly vandalised teachers' vehicles and wrote abusive, threatening and obscene language after the school principal suggested to parents of underperforming students that it would be in their best interest to pursue further studies in technical or vocational college.

It is alleged that students also threatened the safety of teachers travelling to and from school and there was also an incident of theft within a classroom where a teacher lost a considerable amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed officers were sent to the school to address students about their actions.

"There was a team sent following a request made by the teachers to speak to students on their behaviour," she said.

"This also follows a report received at Sabeto Police Station regarding the theft of a wallet belonging to a teacher."

It is understood that the school principal visited a village where most of the students hailed from in a bid to seek assistance in addressing the issue.

The school principal did not wish to comment when approached this week.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said he was not aware of the issue.

A team from this newspaper spoke to a turaga ni koro of the village concerned and he admitted meeting representatives of the school, including the principal.

However, he said if the principal had given him specific names of the students involved, he would have addressed the issue by speaking to the students and their families.








