Manslaughter judgement on Monday

Update: 7:44PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Riyaz Hamza will deliver his judgment against three men charged for allegedly causing the death of a 48-year-old man on Monday.

Jone Tana Seniceva, Mosese Vuvanua and Viliame Siganaqavoka are each charged with one count of manslaughter.

The three appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The offence took place on December 11, 2015.

Three assessors returned with a unanimous guilty opinion for all three following their deliberations yesterday.

Bail has been extended for all three.



