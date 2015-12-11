Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Manslaughter judgement on Monday

AQELA SUSU
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 7:44PM HIGH Court Judge, Justice Riyaz Hamza will deliver his judgment against three men charged for allegedly causing the death of a 48-year-old man on Monday.

Jone Tana Seniceva, Mosese Vuvanua and Viliame Siganaqavoka are each charged with one count of manslaughter.

The three appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The offence took place on December 11, 2015.

Three assessors returned with a unanimous guilty opinion for all three following their deliberations yesterday.

Bail has been extended for all three.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Pastor rape trial: Assessors return with mixed opinions
  4. Allowance increase
  5. Home in Fiji
  6. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  7. New cars 'affect taxi business'
  8. Khan: No big fete
  9. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  10. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  10. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)