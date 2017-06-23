Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Friday 23 June

Outbreak leak investigation

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 7:37PM INVESTIGATIONS are underway at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital to determine the leak of information to the media about the current outbreak of the world�s deadliest bacterium, Acinetobacter Baumanii.

When questioned about the outbreak earlier this week, Acting Medical Superintendent Dr. James Fong said the hospital administration was also investigating how information about it had reached the media.

According to well-placed sources, four babies admitted to the CWM Newborn Intensive Care Unit for complications following delivery subsequently contracted the Acinetobacter Baumanii. 

They later died between mid May and mid June.

Accorgind to sources, more may have died from another bacterium, both of which were on a World Health Organisation list of the world�s deadliest bacteria released in February this year.

When sent questions about the investigation, the Permanent Secretary Philip Davies refused to answer and said they 

When asked yesterday if what the penalty was if staff were found to have let the media know about the outbreak at CWMH, health permanent secretary said they would not comment any further.

�That statement provides a full and clear explanation of the current situation and we do have any further information to share with you,� Mr Davies said. 

�We will not, therefore, be commenting further at this time but will notify our media partners if and when the situation changes.� 

Mr Davies said staff at CWMH would be on hand to provide counselling and support to those affected by the outbreak.








