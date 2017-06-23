Scoping exercise for Vunisavisavi Irish crossing

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Roads Authority will begin the scoping exercise for the construction of a new Irish crossing at Vunisavisavi in Cakaudrove next week.

Responding to questions raised by villagers during a talanoa session at the village, which was chaired by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, FRA engineer Rupeni Oli said they would include the construction of the bridge in their scoping exercise.

Earlier, villagers had told Mr Bainimarama that transportation in the village was difficult during heavy rain when the crossing was submerged by flood waters.