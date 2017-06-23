Media training for disciplined forces

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Captain Lowame Lilo of the RFMF's HQ Land Force Unit receives his certificate from Australia's ambassador to Fiji Margaret Twomey. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:14PM TWENTY-four Fijians will now be able to respond to media queries effectively and efficiently, and continuously maintain the image of their various organisations.

This after they graduated after two weeks of training conducted by the 1st Joint Public Affairs Unit (JPU) of the Australian Defence Force on Media and Public Affairs as part of their capacity building exercise.

The exercise is a continuation of the relation by the Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) and its Australian counterpart.

The training included photographing and basic editing, video production and standard public affairs officers' roles and responsibilities.

Among the 24 participants are members of the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Correction Service and Department of Information who were invited to be part of the course.

Participant Captain Lowame Lilo of the HQ Land Force Unit said they often took the roles of the media lightly and this course had enlightened them on importance of the media to any organisation.

Officer Commanding of the 1st JPU Major Dougie McGuire commended the effort and the hard work of the participants who had shown exceptional skills and outstanding work within the short period of learning.

Meanwhile, chief guest at the certificate presentation this morning, Australian Ambassador to Fiji Margaret Twomey reminded the participants that good effective communication gave people the confidence.

Police spokesperson Jokatama Qio acknowledged the RFMF for the opportunity and also the 1st JPU for the structured learning.

The same sentiment was echoed by the Fiji Correction Service public relations officer, Losalini Bolatagici, who said they were looking forward to practice the constructive and useful lessons learnt.

The need for this special training was birthed last year during the TC Winston recovery when the members of the 1st JPU came to Fiji to share the good work carried out by the RFMF and ADF in carrying out relief efforts in affected areas.