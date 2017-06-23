Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pastor rape trial: Assessors return with mixed opinions

AQELA SUSU
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 5:02PM HIGH Court judge Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment in the case of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto next Monday.

The three assessors of the trial returned with mixed opinions against Mr Cokanauto.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is standing trial before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The first assessor had found the accused guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and not guilty of one count of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault.

The second assessor found Mr Cokanauto guilty to all 10 counts while the third assessor found the accused not guilty to all counts.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  5. Khan: No big fete
  6. New cars 'affect taxi business'
  7. Home in Fiji
  8. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  9. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  10. FDB wins Asian award

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  10. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)