Pastor rape trial: Assessors return with mixed opinions

Update: 5:02PM HIGH Court judge Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment in the case of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto next Monday.

The three assessors of the trial returned with mixed opinions against Mr Cokanauto.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is standing trial before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The first assessor had found the accused guilty of five counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and not guilty of one count of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault.

The second assessor found Mr Cokanauto guilty to all 10 counts while the third assessor found the accused not guilty to all counts.