Youths advised to use Government programs

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou opens the new hostel at Naleba Youth Training Centre in Macuata. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:49PM FIJI'S Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has pleaded with youths to make use of Government programs that have been provided through the ministry.

In his address at the graduation ceremony of 17 youths at Naleba in Labasa this morning, Mr Tuitubou said the training programs had helped transformed the lives of many youths.

He said the programs, offered at the ministry's training centres around the country, had proved to be successful among the younger generation.

The graduates now have a Certificate in Agriculture Farming.