Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youths advised to use Government programs

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 4:49PM FIJI'S Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou has pleaded with youths to make use of Government programs that have been provided through the ministry.

In his address at the graduation ceremony of 17 youths at Naleba in Labasa this morning, Mr Tuitubou said the training programs had helped transformed the lives of many youths.

He said the programs, offered at the ministry's training centres around the country, had proved to be successful among the younger generation.

The graduates now have a Certificate in Agriculture Farming.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  5. Khan: No big fete
  6. New cars 'affect taxi business'
  7. Home in Fiji
  8. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  9. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  10. FDB wins Asian award

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  10. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)