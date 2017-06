/ Front page / News

Update: 4:01PM STUDENTS and management of Tilak High School in Lautoka have pledged not to use plastic bags.

Themed 'Tilak for Sustainable Fiji - say no to plastic bags', the initiative was created in support of Fiji's efforts in organising the 23rd session of Conference of the Parties (COP23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy officiated at the event today.