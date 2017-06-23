Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji PM urges people to register for elections

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 3:55PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on members of the public to visit their nearest elections office and register for next year's elections.

Mr Bainimarama said even though the dates for the general elections had yet to be determined, people needed to register themselves to be part of the national civic process. 

Speaking at the handover of a fibre glass boat at Nakobo Village, Navatu in Cakaudrove on Thursday this week, Mr Bainimarama urged youths to register their names and to cast their votes next year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  5. Khan: No big fete
  6. New cars 'affect taxi business'
  7. Home in Fiji
  8. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  9. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  10. FDB wins Asian award

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  10. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)