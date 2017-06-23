Fiji PM urges people to register for elections

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:55PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on members of the public to visit their nearest elections office and register for next year's elections.

Mr Bainimarama said even though the dates for the general elections had yet to be determined, people needed to register themselves to be part of the national civic process.

Speaking at the handover of a fibre glass boat at Nakobo Village, Navatu in Cakaudrove on Thursday this week, Mr Bainimarama urged youths to register their names and to cast their votes next year.