Father, daughter stage live Fiji concert

MERE NALEBA
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 3:36PM MEMBERS of the public living in Suva have something to look forward to next week when American musicians Rennie and Esther Kaufman's stage their live concert.

The father and daughter are in the country through the invitation of the embassy of the United States of America's cultural department.

Embassy official Alena Vesikula said the pair were supposed to leave Fiji for Tuvalu next Tuesday but they will stay on until next Friday.

A live concert and free of charge has been scheduled for the day.

The details of the concert will be announced later.

Rennie and Esther were at the Vatuwaqa School of the Blind and Hilton Special School this morning.








