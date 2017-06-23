University launches SMS communications channel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image University of Fiji executive director Finance Ravneet Sami and Vodafone Fiji head of E-Commerce and Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad sign the SMS communication channel agreement. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 3:24PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji), in partnership with Vodafone Fiji, launched the university's SMS communication channel at UniFiji?s Suva Campus in Samabula today.

UniFiji executive director Finance Ravneet Sami said for any business to run successfully, communication was one of the important strategies that should be in place.

He said UniFiji started the negotiations with Vodafone on the SMS communications channel around June last year after Cyclone Winston, which was a major setback, particularly in terms of communication.

The agreement for UniFiji's SMS communication channel was signed by Mr Sami for UniFiji and Vodafone Fiji head of E-Commerce and Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad.