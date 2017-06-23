Old Rewa Bridge to be closed indefinitely

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The old Rewa Bridge in Nausori will be closed indefinitely from Friday June 30. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:15PM COMMUTERS who use the old Rewa Bridge in Nausori everyday are advised to use the pedestrian walkway on the new Rewa Bridge as the old infrastructure will be barricaded and closed indefinitely on Friday June 30.

Fiji Roads Authority acting CEO Robert Sen confirmed in a statement today that the deterioration of the old bridge had reached a stage that now represented a risk to members of the public and may partially collapse without warning.

"We are currently preparing to prevent all pedestrian access over the old Rewa Bridge as well as access under the bridge at the Nausori abutment and the festival grounds," Mr Sen said.

"The FRA will soon install a pedestrian fence on the new Rewa Bridge that will provide a secondary barrier between pedestrians and vehicles."

He said heads of schools in Nausori have been consulted this week by the FRA to create awareness among school children who will be using the new bridge and is counting on the support of parents and school teachers to supervise the large number of school children who will use the new bridge.

Meanwhile, Mr Sen said since there would be an increase in foot traffic on the new Rewa Bridge, they were strongly advising motorists to slow down and adhere to the signs posted.

"Please be mindful of our young road users. There will be children as young as four - five-years-old who attend pre-school in the area.

"Likewise, members of the community will also be using this bridge."

The old Rewa Bridge was officially opened on June 12 in 1937.