Fiji Time: 7:04 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji acquires aircraft full simulator

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 2:08PM FIJI'S first-ever Aviation Academy will be first of a kind for the region when it is completed.

In a milestone deal, Fiji Airways today confirmed the acquisition of a CAE Boeing 737 MAX aircraft full simulator for the academy from the Canadian simulator manufacturer CAE.

The plans for the academy was announced by the Government in the 2016 National Budget and speaking on behalf of the Government, Attorney General, Minister for Economy and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said it had been Government's long term vision to provide an all-encompassing, end-to-end world-class training facility for aviators.

"Today is a step towards making this Fiji Aviation Academy a reality," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Having such elite partners like CAE and Boeing in this project proves once again that Fiji continues to attract credible and reputable investors who are confident in the Fijian Government's policies and vision. The Fiji Aviation Academy will be a lasting legacy for the future of Fijian aviation."

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this was one of the most important developments in Fiji Airways' and Fiji's aviation history.

Fiji Airways is now working with Government to secure a location for the academy in Nadi and concurrently selecting its management team.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  5. Khan: No big fete
  6. New cars 'affect taxi business'
  7. Home in Fiji
  8. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  9. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  10. FDB wins Asian award

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  10. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)