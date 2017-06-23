Fiji acquires aircraft full simulator

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:08PM FIJI'S first-ever Aviation Academy will be first of a kind for the region when it is completed.

In a milestone deal, Fiji Airways today confirmed the acquisition of a CAE Boeing 737 MAX aircraft full simulator for the academy from the Canadian simulator manufacturer CAE.

The plans for the academy was announced by the Government in the 2016 National Budget and speaking on behalf of the Government, Attorney General, Minister for Economy and Minister responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said it had been Government's long term vision to provide an all-encompassing, end-to-end world-class training facility for aviators.

"Today is a step towards making this Fiji Aviation Academy a reality," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"Having such elite partners like CAE and Boeing in this project proves once again that Fiji continues to attract credible and reputable investors who are confident in the Fijian Government's policies and vision. The Fiji Aviation Academy will be a lasting legacy for the future of Fijian aviation."

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said this was one of the most important developments in Fiji Airways' and Fiji's aviation history.

Fiji Airways is now working with Government to secure a location for the academy in Nadi and concurrently selecting its management team.