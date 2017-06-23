Giving, the best communication: Rainima

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima with staff members of HFC Bank, Kasabias and the Fiji National University cut the launch cake of the charity boxes for FENC Fiji. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 1:50PM GIVING is the best communication.

This was the gist of the message by Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima who is now the official ambassador for the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji).

Miss Rainima, whose beauty with a purpose project this year will focus on children, was the guest speaker at today's launch of charity boxes for FENC Fiji.

"I believe and support the work that FENC Fiji stands for and in doing so, I'd love to be able to provide and offer any under-privileged child the access to an education and a good one too," Miss Rainima said.

"What better investment to have than to build into the lives of hopeful ones who will one day make a difference, if not already," she said.

"Through my partnership with FENC Fiji, I hope and I strive to make this possible in whatever way I can. This would be providing the children of the poorest of poor families in Fiji access to a good education with the right resources, tools and support."

Three organisations namely HFC Bank, Kasabias and the Fiji National University received its charity boxes today in trying to make a change in the life of an under privileged child.

"I appeal to you not as representatives of distinguished and successful companies but as human beings, as fathers, mothers, uncles and aunts, guardians of our children, the children of Fiji - for each one to realise that the success of your investment comes from that one changed life of a child so don't be discouraged but all the more to be motivated to give."