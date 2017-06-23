Take ownership of role, training institutions told

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:17PM TRAINING institutions play a vital role in the development of human capital, says Fiji's Minister for Employment Jone Usamate.

Speaking this morning at the first Institutional Forum organised by the National Employment Centre (NEC), Mr Usamate encouraged training institutions to take ownership of the role they played in society.

"They (training institutions) equip students with the knowledge and skills that allow them to make greater contribution to society," Mr Usamate said.

"They generate and disseminate knowledge which enhances productivity and improves living standards."

The one-day forum is aimed to strengthen the partnership between training institutions in Fiji and NEC.