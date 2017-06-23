Guardrails project proceeds in Suva

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan workers reinstalling guardrails along Princess Road in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:03PM AN ESTIMATED 180 metres of guardrail will be replaced or repaired along Princess Road in Suva.

Repair works had already begun on several sections between Khalsa Road and the Nausori roundabout.

Fulton Hogan Highways has been contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority to implement its program to improve road access across the Northern, Eastern and Central divisions.

Fulton's special project manager Eddie de Vries said guardrails were important safety measures intended to lessen the severity of crashes, should motorists drive off the road.

"The guardrails being replaced have deteriorated over time. Some have been damaged by vehicles in past accidents, and some have moss growing on rails making them less visible to motorists," Mr de Vries said.

He said the project was expected to be completed later this month.