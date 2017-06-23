Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Weather watch: Cloud and showers forecast

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 12:51PM CLOUDY periods with some showers and few thunderstorms have been forecast until midnight tomorrow for the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and the interior and eastern parts of the larger islands.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi attributed this to an easterly wind flow prevailing over the group, and the trough of low pressure slow moving over the eastern parts of the group.

Members of the general public are advised to expect isolated heavy falls.

