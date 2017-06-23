Weather watch: Cloud and showers forecast

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM CLOUDY periods with some showers and few thunderstorms have been forecast until midnight tomorrow for the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and the interior and eastern parts of the larger islands.

The national weather forecasting centre in Nadi attributed this to an easterly wind flow prevailing over the group, and the trough of low pressure slow moving over the eastern parts of the group.

Members of the general public are advised to expect isolated heavy falls.

While the centre forecasts fine weather elsewhere, it has also forecast afternoon or evening showers.