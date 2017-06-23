Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Silver for Eileen

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 12:22PM WEIGHTLIFTER Elieen Cikamatana settled for a silver medal in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) 2017 World Junior Championship in Tokyo, Japan last night.

Cikamatana competed in the 90 kilograms category where she lifted 97 kg in the snatch to settled for a bronze and then she had to settled for a silver in the clean and jerk where she lifted 132kg. 

She finished with a silver medal overall. 

Coach Joe Vueti was also pleased with her performance. Coach Vueti said that they came for the  win and to show the world that Fiji had an excellent talent pool and they have achieved that with Cikamatana settling for a Silver medal.









