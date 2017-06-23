Nation supports you: Konrote

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The U21 Netball team at the State House in Suva this morning after presenting their i tatau to President Jioji Konrote. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 12:21PM PRESIDENT Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote reminded the Fiji under 21 netball team the country will rally behind them as they prepare for the Netball World Youth Cup- Gaberone, Botswana next month.

The baby Pearls along with the Fiji Invitational Club team to the International Super Club competition in New Zealand presented their i tatau to his Excellency at Government yesterday.

"I am aware that Fiji finished 9th in the last World Youth Championship, held in Scotland in 2013, and that during the qualification rounds in New Zealand in September last year, Fiji topped the six teams in the competition," Konrote said.

He was proud to hear that three secondary school students are members of the team and is one of the youngest under-21 to leave our shores

"This is very encouraging because it indicates our daring spirit that is now becoming a signature trait for our nation."

"Engaging our youth conveys a message of hope and belief in our young people and our future leaders."

"I understand that you are pooled alongside England, Wales, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago. They may be champions in their own right, but our nation believes that you will do your best and be among the best," he said.