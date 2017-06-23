Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Toddler dies in road accident

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, June 23, 2017

Update: 12:05PM A ONE-year-old child died following an unfortunate accident yesterday afternoon in Lautoka.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident occurred at Chameli Street when the victim was alleged to have been hit by a car driven by a 43-year-old man.

"The child was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital whereby he passed away later in the evening," Ms Naisoro said.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The driver is being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)