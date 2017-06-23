Toddler dies in road accident

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM A ONE-year-old child died following an unfortunate accident yesterday afternoon in Lautoka.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident occurred at Chameli Street when the victim was alleged to have been hit by a car driven by a 43-year-old man.

"The child was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital whereby he passed away later in the evening," Ms Naisoro said.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The driver is being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station.