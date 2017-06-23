Climate change: Businesses must prep for physical risks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Nesbitt Hazelman, ILO director-country office for Pacific Island countries Donglin Li, FCEF president Himen Chandra and TOPEX chair Kameli Batiweti at the conference this morning. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 11:56AM BUSINESSES need to be ready to adapt to the physical risks presented by climate change such as extreme weather events and changing ecosystems.

They must also ensure they have systems in place to minimise potential disruptions brought about by climate change effects.

International Labour Organisation director - country office for Pacific island countries Donglin Li highlighted this while opening the Top Executives (TOPEX) Conference at the Shangri La's Fijian Resort and Spa earlier this morning.

Mr Li said both businesses and workers were being affected by the powerful effects of climate change.

"The power of climate change to damage infrastructure, disrupt businesses and destroy jobs and livelihoods has been well-demonstrated," he said.

"This is particularly the case for the working poor, the self-employed, and those in informal, seasonal and casual work, who often lack adequate social protection and who have limited alternative income opportunities.

"There is no doubt that the business community should engage in climate change adaptation process."

The two-day TOPEX Conference this year is focusing on the theme 'Responsible Businesses in a Green Economy'.