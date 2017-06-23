Musical act draws applause

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Esther Kaufman sings an iTaukei song for students at Suva Grammar School on Wednesday. Picture: ATU RASEA

AMERICAN artiste Rennie Kaufman and his daughter Esther were touched by the warm welcome they received while touring two Suva schools.

The father and daughter visited Suva Grammar School and St Joseph's Secondary School on Wednesday.

Part of their entertainment was singing two iTaukei songs — Era Bini Tu and Niu dau raica na veisenika.

"We planned our music around certain things, especially in music through the decades in America, American music from the last hundred years or so, but that all changed when we got to the school. I was amazed with how eclectic and knowledgeable these children are of all kinds of music," Mr Kaufman said.

"It's amazing how music creates these bridges almost instantly and the spiritual connection that catches right on."

For the artistes who are in the country after receiving an invitation from the US Department of State, the tour has been a memorable one which allowed them to talk to students about the need to eradicate violence against women and children.

Ms Kaufman has been working with a hotel worker in pronouncing iTaukei words in the two songs she sings during their visits to schools.

"It was so much fun, with the students screaming, laughing and clapping along to the songs, the all-girls school was so much fun. They knew the lyrics to all the songs that we sang and it was amazing," Mr Kaufman said.

The duo travel to Tuvalu next week.