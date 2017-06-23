LCPA looks for another harvester

/ Front page / News

THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association says because of the high demand for mechanical harvesters, its board will be convened to discuss the possibility of purchasing another machine.

Association president Parbindar Singh said the association had three mechanical harvesters and all had been fully utilised since crushing began about two weeks ago.

"Each of our machines can harvest a maximum of 250 tonnes a day provided there are enough trucks available to cart cane to the Lautoka mill," he said.

"Last year, we established a system where farmers registered their interest for the hire of the harvesters and we are following that program this year.

"However, since the start of crushing, we have been inundated with requests from farmers for the hire of the harvesters. So we have decided to hold a board meeting as soon as possible and if it is given the green light, we will look at purchasing our fourth mechanical harvester."

Mr Singh said the machine could be delivered within seven weeks of an order being placed.

"We could have our fourth harvester in the country during this season but that will only happen if everyone agrees."